Govt decides to elect new PHF president through elections: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday informed the Senate that the government had decided to elect a new person for slot of president Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) through elections.

Replying during Question Hour, he said that under the National sports Policy, the tenure of president PHF was four year and a person could not remain in the office for more than two terms.

The minister said issue of suspended PHF president Brig. (Retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar had been settled last week adding that committee had been set up to hold election for the new president.

Regarding cricket team performance, he said interim committee had been set which had limited powers.

The committee could not change name of FATA Cricket Team due to its limited power, he added.

To another question, the minister said National TB Control Program (NTP) was working under the Common Management Unit, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The government had devised a concrete mechanism for checking the quality of medicines being provided to the patients under TB control Program in the country, he added.

All anti TB medicines were being procured by NTP Pakistan through the Global Drug Facility from WHO Prequalified sources with Pre-Shipment Inspection done by the international agents, he said.