Govt Decides To Establish Four New Labs: Yasmin Rashid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Govt decides to establish four new labs: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday the government has decided to establish four new labs to enhance the capacity of already functioning laboratories by providing more diagnostic kits for corona detection.

Talking to a private news channel she said the country's medical labs would be able to test more 15000 patients in a week.

She assured corona virus positive cases would be sent to isolation wards while the people with negative results would be advised to stay in self quarantines as a precaution.

''We have around 19000 diagnostic kits till this day, China will send more kits and equipments within next few days which will be distributed among all provinces according to per demand and need,'' she shared.

Replying to a question about death of an old man due to negligence at the Mayo Hospital Lahore, she said she had personally visited the hospital soon after the incident, the patient was experiencing hallucination and collapsed in toilet, she added and the complete report of the inquiry would be presented to Punjab Chief Minister, today.

