Govt decides to extend tenure of service chiefs from 3 to 5 years

Federal government also decides to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 34

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 4th, 2024) The Federal government has decided to extend the tenure of service chiefs from 3 to 5 years and to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 34. Bills related to these decisions are expected to be presented in the National Assembly today.

The latest reports said that the National Assembly session is set to begin shortly, where the amendment bill to the Army Act is expected to be introduced, along with the Practice and Procedure Amendment Bill, which will be presented for approval.

A parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), chaired by Shehbaz Sharif, was held to brief members on the proposed legislation for the National Assembly.

Sources said that the bill to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court will be presented for approval, aiming to raise the number of judges from 17 to 34. This would involve an amendment to a provision approved in 1997 concerning the number of judges.

Similarly, under the amendment to the Army Act, the government is considering extending the tenure of service chiefs, potentially increasing it from 3 to 5 years.

Meanwhile, a seven-point agenda for the National Assembly session has been issued, which includes a call-to-attention notice regarding Pakistan’s decline in global judiciary and rule of law rankings.

Senator Sehar Kamran of the Pakistan Peoples Party will draw attention to Pakistan’s rank of 129 out of 142 in the 2024 Rule of Law Index, while the Law Minister will brief the House on the global ranking report.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar will also present the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Ordinance in the National Assembly. The agenda includes a call-to-attention notice regarding the grounding of national airline aircraft.

39-Point agenda issued for Senate Session

On the other hand, a 39-point agenda has also been issued for the Senate session.

It includes the introduction of three new bills and the presentation and approval of reports from standing committees on 11 bills.