UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To File A Defamation Suit Against Wahjihuddin: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Govt decides to file a defamation suit against Wahjihuddin: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the government had decided to file a defamation suit against Wajihuddin Ahmed for his baseless claim about expenditures of Bani Gala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the government had decided to file a defamation suit against Wajihuddin Ahmed for his baseless claim about expenditures of Bani Gala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Article 9 of the Constitution gave the right of self-respect and dignity to every citizen but in Pakistan, this right was blatantly violated in both traditional and social media.

He said that notices would also be issued to those media houses which telecast the baseless allegations of Justice Wajihuddin without any verification.

Dignity and honour of the Prime Minister of Pakistan was not safe what to speak of the common man, he said adding that the baseless propaganda was spread about the prime minister's family life and Bani Gala house.

Fawad said the person who was favored by the prime minister and nominated as a presidential candidate attacked the prime minister through the claim that Jehangir Tareen bore the expenditure of Imran's residence.

He said that Jahangir Tareen had proved to be a gentleman as he had already denied the allegations of Justice (retd) Wajihuddin.

The process of character assassination of the people should stop and Article 9 of the constitution must be implemented, the minister demanded.

He said that the PM never burdened the national exchequer and saved the wealth of the nation.

He said that campaigns were launched against national institutions by certain media houses to weaken the system.

He said that no one was punished by the judiciary for involvement in character assassination of known personalities.

He said that way the personality of the PM was targeted was highly condemnable.

He said that the PM had donated the plots allotted to him by the government after winning 1992 World Cup and defeating India on its home ground to Shaukat Khanam Trust.

The minister appealed to the chief justices of the Supreme Court and High Courts to play their role in the protection of the dignity and honour of the national institutions. He called for the constitution of division benches for proceedings on defamation cases.

Fawad Hussain said that the government had planned Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMDA) to ensure freedom of expression with responsibility.

He said that its new draft had been prepared as per recommendations of the media bodies.

The minister said that the government wanted finalization of the PDMA act so that the character assassination of famous people should stop.

He said that PTI government was trying to implement defamation-relatedlaws already implemented in many countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court World Social Media Bani Man Family Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

1 minute ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

1 hour ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

1 hour ago
 France reopens notorious murder case against Moroc ..

France reopens notorious murder case against Moroccan gardener

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.