UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To File Reference In SC For Interpretation Of Artcile 63-A

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2022 | 05:41 PM

Govt decides to file reference in SC for interpretation of Artcile 63-A

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the opinion of the apex court will be sought as to what will be the legal status of the votes of the party members who are explicitly involved in horse-trading and changing loyalties for the sake of money.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th,2022) The government has decided to file a reference in the Supreme Court under Article 186 for interpretation of Article 63-A.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in his tweets today (Friday).

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the opinion of the apex court will be sought as to what will be the legal status of the votes of the party members who are explicitly involved in horse-trading and changing loyalties for the sake of money.

The reference will also seek opinion whether the disqualification of the members who change loyalties for economic gains will be for life time or they will be allowed to run for re-election.

Fawad Chaudhary said the Supreme Court will be prayed to conduct daily hearing to decide the reference.

Ends/

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Money Government Court

Recent Stories

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Prof Dr ..

3 minutes ago
 3 persons injured by dog biting

3 persons injured by dog biting

50 seconds ago
 Asghar Mall College holds first-ever women athleti ..

Asghar Mall College holds first-ever women athletics games

51 seconds ago
 ANF recovers hashish from passenger at BKIA

ANF recovers hashish from passenger at BKIA

16 minutes ago
 23 held with contraband in sargodha

23 held with contraband in sargodha

17 minutes ago
 Haleem laments use of public resources of Sindh fo ..

Haleem laments use of public resources of Sindh for horse trading

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>