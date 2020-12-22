UrduPoint.com
Govt Decides To Form Drone Regulatory Authority

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Govt decides to form Drone Regulatory Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The federal government on Tuesday decided to set up a Drone Regulatory Authority for effective use of remote-control surveillance technology in various fields.

The decision was taken in a high-level briefing of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding formulation of drone policy.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the peaceful and research-based use of drone technology in various fields.

The Prime Minister said drone technology could be used as an effective tool for agriculture, urban planning, security and law and order.

He directed to set up a committee to devise a legislative and regulatory authority in this regard.

The committee will submit the draft Drone Regulatory Authority Act to the Prime Minister within a month.

