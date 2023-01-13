Govt decides to give fisherman status of labour: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the government has decided to give fisherman the status of labour due to prolong demand of the fishermen of the province.

He expressed these views during a tweet here.

"Aim of this initiative was to protect the rights and interests of fishermen. Balochistan government has given the status of labour to improve the socio-economic condition of the fishermen," he said.

He said that it was a source of strength for us that this initiative has been appreciated by the HRCP.

"The long-standing demand of fishermen's residential colony has also been accepted".

The Chief Minister said that the project of establishment of Colony of Fisherman was approved with the aim to provide facilities to fishermen in the area.

"Our government has also approved the issuance of health cards for registered fishermen for the provision of facilities to them," he said.f