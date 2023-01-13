UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Give Fisherman Status Of Labour: CM Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Govt decides to give fisherman status of labour: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the government has decided to give fisherman the status of labour due to prolong demand of the fishermen of the province.

He expressed these views during a tweet here.

"Aim of this initiative was to protect the rights and interests of fishermen. Balochistan government has given the status of labour to improve the socio-economic condition of the fishermen," he said.

He said that it was a source of strength for us that this initiative has been appreciated by the HRCP.

"The long-standing demand of fishermen's residential colony has also been accepted".

The Chief Minister said that the project of establishment of Colony of Fisherman was approved with the aim to provide facilities to fishermen in the area.

"Our government has also approved the issuance of health cards for registered fishermen for the provision of facilities to them," he said.f

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Government Labour

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

31 minutes ago
 Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ide ..

Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ideas and projects: Dubai Culture ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai reinforces position as global hub for supery ..

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for superyachts with world-class infrast ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.