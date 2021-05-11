UrduPoint.com
Govt Decides To Hold Fresh Probe Into Hudaiybia Case: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:13 AM

Govt decides to hold fresh probe into Hudaiybia case: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

The Federal Government on Monday decided to hold fresh investigations into the Hudaiybia Papers Mill case as it was the starting point of the Sharif family's corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Federal Government on Monday decided to hold fresh investigations into the Hudaiybia papers Mill case as it was the starting point of the Sharif family's corruption.

The decision to the the effect was taken during a detailed briefing given to Prime Minister Imran Khan by his legal team about the cases against PML- N President Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in posts on his Twitter handle.

Fawad said both former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were the main accused in the Hudaiybia case. It was all the more important to bring the case to its logical conclusion as the ways and means for laundering looted money abroad in it were later adopted in other cases, he added.

The agencies concerned were being issued directives to probe the Hudaiybia case afresh, the minister said.

