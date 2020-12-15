Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb instead of March, 2021

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the government has decided to approach the Supreme Court for extension in Senate elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) The Federal government decided to hold Senate elections in February insead of March 2021, the sources said.

The government also decided to hold these election by show of hands. The sources said that the federal government would approach the Suprme Court for this matter, seeking extension in date for Senate elections.

The government, they said, would move the court a reference under Article 186 of the Constitution.

Senate Elections are due in March in 2021.

For show of hand, the PTI government needs legislation and amendment in the relevant laws and articles of the Constitution.

"The government will seek guidance from the top court regarding extension in Senate elections," said the sources.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition parties expressed wonders over government's decision of show of hands in Senate elections.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman expressed grief over demise of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

"He always did politics of principles and was a great politician," said the Senate Chairman, adding that he would also be missed.