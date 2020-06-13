Govt decides to import Acemra, remedesivir for Covid-19 patients

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid urges people not to use this medicine without prescription of the doctors as so far the trials of the medicine are being done on patients

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) Punjab government decided to import Actemra from the US, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday.

She made this announcement while addressing a press conference.

The manufacturer had earlier informed the local authorities that the medicine could be imported from Japan.

Yasmin Rashid said Punjab government had requested the DRAP to grant the permission to import it from other destinations.

“Manufacturer Roche has informed us that the drug is not produced in a large quantity in Japan to meet the local requirements so we asked the Federal government to allow import from the US,” said the minister.

She also warned the people not to use it on their own and follow the protocols issued by the health officials.

“It could be dangerous for the patient if it is used without doctor’s prescription. We are holding trials and we will be only able to decide after trying on 1,000 patients.”

She also made it clear that the government would take action against those hoarding the drug to sell it at higher rates.

Through the advertisements in today’s newspaper the Swiss manufacturer also informed the health practitioners to contact their authorised distributor for its availability on government-approved rates.

According to Radio Pakistan, two drugs currently being used for the management of COVID-19 patients were in short supply in the country.

Chairing a meeting regarding the coronavirus situation in the federal capital, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said tocilizumab and remedesivir injections used for the COVID-19 patients are being made available by the government.

The SAPM said these medicines will be distributed to critically ill patients through a robust mechanism to meet the needs of various hospitals.

He said taking cognizance of reports of short supply of these two injections we took immediate action and after extensive efforts, there is an improvement in the availability status of the tocilizumab injection.

Zafar said strict action will be taken against the elements found involved in over-charging or black marketeering of life-saving drugs in accordance with DRAP Act 2012.

The health adviser said the public is encouraged to inform the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on its toll-free number 0800-03727 in case they have been over-charged for the Actemra Injection.

He said directions have been issued to National Task Force on Eradication of Spurious and Sub-standard drugs to apprehend the black marketeers.

Meanwhile, in a meeting of DRAP's Drug Processing Committee, the minimum price of remedesivir was also finalsed.