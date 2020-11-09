UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides To Impose Smart Lockdown In Affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Govt decides to impose smart lockdown in affected areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that keeping in view the increasing coronavirus cases and for the wider public interest, it has been decided to impose smart lockdown in the affected areas.

In a statement on Monday, he said wearing a mask has been declared compulsory. Directions have been issued for the strict implementation of wearing the mask in the markets and bazaars.

The Chief Minister said that all necessary steps would be taken to protect the lives of the people of the province. Directions have been issued to the administration and the police for controlling the second wave of corona, he added.

He said that the lives of the citizens were most important for the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The CM said that the number of active corona patients of corona in Punjab has reached 6876, moreover, 345 confirm coronavirus patients have been reported whereas one patient has died during the last 24 hours. As many as 9406 corona diagnostic tests have been conducted which take the number of test to 1680320 in Punjab.

As many as 97638 corona patients out of 106922 have recovered while 2408 corona patients have died in Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Died Market All Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

24 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

27 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

45 minutes ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.