UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Increase Cash Assistance From Rs28 Bn To Rs70 Bn For Flood Victim Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Govt decides to increase cash assistance from Rs28 bn to Rs70 bn for flood victim families

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet in its meeting had decided to increase the total cash assistance allocated grant from Rs28 billion to Rs70 billion as one-time payment at the rate of Rs25,000 per flood affected family.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said this increase was made keeping in view the scale and extent of flood damage. The money was being distributed through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

"Federal cabinet today decided to increase the cash assistance from Rs28 billion to Rs70 billion as one-time payment at the rate of Rs25,000 per family. This increase was made keeping in view the scale & extent of flood damage. The money is being distributed through BISP," the prime minister posted a tweet.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Twitter Money Family From Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

1 hour ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

4 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

5 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.