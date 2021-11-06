Government has decided to increase its minimum support price to 1,950 rupees per 40 kilogram, as compared to 1,800 rupees per 40 kilogram last year

According to an official statement, this step has been taken to incentivise farmers to grow sufficient wheat to meet the national production target of 28.

90 million metric ton, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The statement said the government is working closely with the fertilizer companies to ensure adequate availability of key fertilizers during this rabbi season.