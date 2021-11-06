UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Increase Wheat's Minimum Support Price To Rs1950/40kg

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

Govt decides to increase wheat's minimum support price to Rs1950/40kg

Government has decided to increase its minimum support price to 1,950 rupees per 40 kilogram, as compared to 1,800 rupees per 40 kilogram last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Government has decided to increase its minimum support price to 1,950 rupees per 40 kilogram, as compared to 1,800 rupees per 40 kilogram last year.

According to an official statement, this step has been taken to incentivise farmers to grow sufficient wheat to meet the national production target of 28.

90 million metric ton, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The statement said the government is working closely with the fertilizer companies to ensure adequate availability of key fertilizers during this rabbi season.

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt clinches title of 15th ..

Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt clinches title of 15th CNS Int'l Squash championship

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan going to produce surplus sugar this year: ..

Pakistan going to produce surplus sugar this year: Muzzammil Aslam

51 seconds ago
 Pakistani products glitter at 4th China Import Exp ..

Pakistani products glitter at 4th China Import Expo to tap enormous market

52 seconds ago
 Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

56 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets with participants of Gi ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets with participants of Giro d&#039;Italia Criterium Dub ..

8 minutes ago
 Thousands of Eco-Activists Holding March in Glasgo ..

Thousands of Eco-Activists Holding March in Glasgow on Global Day for Climate Ju ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.