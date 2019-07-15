Govt decides to introduce e-commerce policy in the country

Government has decided to introduce E- commerce policy for the first time in the history of Pakistan

The exports will be increased and new job opportunities will be created by implementing the commerce policy in country.According to reports the PTI government took the decision to introduce the E commerce policy for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

The draft E commerce policy will be presented in the cabinet meeting today.

The draft E commerce policy will be presented in the cabinet meeting today. Proposal for regulating the E commerce policy will be given in the proposed policy.The policy carries the proposal to build effective infrastructure for local and across the border transactions.

The proposal will also be tabled for establishment of international gateway to make payments under the policy and the compulsory registration of online business with SECP.