Govt decides to introduce online registration for plastic producers: Senior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to introduce online registration for plastic producers, suppliers, collectors, and recyclers.

This initiative is a landmark step by the Punjab government, aiming to centralize data for the plastic industry. Through this registration, the "supply side" of plastic will transition from the informal economy to the formal economic framework.

The Senior Minister stated that this measure will not only address environmental pollution but also promote transparency in the economy. Under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts to make Punjab plastic-free are being intensified by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized action against polythene bags with thicknesses below 75 microns. The Department of Environmental Protection has issued notices to nine plastic bag manufacturing factories for violations. Anti-plastic squads are inspecting food outlets, markets, and shops to enforce ban on plastic bags.

Vendors are being directed to switch to eco-friendly alternatives as part of the crackdown.

“Plastic pollution poses a serious threat to our environment and public health,” the Senior Minister said. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is determined to eradicate this problem from its roots. She has instructed strict action against violators without any leniency.”

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, she added, “This effort is not just about environmental improvement but also about ensuring a clean and healthy future for coming generations.” She urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign and adopt eco-friendly products instead of plastic bags. Public response to the initiative has been positive, as it directly impacts health and quality of life.

The Department of Environmental Protection will intensify its anti-plastic campaign and crackdown starting December 10, while awareness programs continue to educate public and industry stakeholders on the importance of limiting plastic usage to ensure the campaign’s success.