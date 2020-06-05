Govt decides to launch 3-year health program to tackle pandemic: Liaquat

Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said the provincial government has decided to launch a three-year health plan to deal with pandemic diseases in the future

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said the provincial government has decided to launch a three-year health plan to deal with pandemic diseases in the future.

He said the project would be initiated at a cost of Rs 13 billion and integrated surveillance system, strengthening of medical infrastructure, ventilators, ICU, and logistics facilities would be provided to all official hospitals under the program for copping the challenge of the COVID-19.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists, saying that Rs 4.4 billion would be spent at the project per year.

He hoped that the Federal government would help the provincial government in this program, he said and added that Chief Minister had approved the program of a 3-year and ordered concerned authorities to prepare PC-1 of it.