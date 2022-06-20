Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2022) In a bid to save electricity, the Federal and Punjab governments on Monday decided to launch a campaign in government departments.

The soueces said that air-conditioners of officers from Grade 17 to 20 would be shut for three hours during working time.

They said that the Wapda, LESCO, FBR and Railways departments would be part of the drive.

The government decided to keep the officers in loop after general public in its power-saving campaign.

“The government have a target of saving 30 percent electricity monthly, in the power saving drive.

“In provinces, irrigation, communications, finance and other departments’ offices will be included in the campaign,” sources said.

They said, "All secretaries will submit their power-saving plans to the government. In case of the monitors found an officer in violation, he will be liable to pay the bill personally,”.

The government akso decided to promote a culture of power and petroleum saving in the country.

The federal government wanted the officialdom to go side by side with the general public.

The prime minister and chief minister given free hand for enforcing the power conservation plan.