Govt Decides To Launch Grand Anti-encroachment Drive In City

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The provincial government has decided to launch a grand anti-encroachment drive across the district to successfully implement the Peshawar Revival Plan.

In this connection a meeting was held here on Monday with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. Besides, Focal Person for Mega Project MPA Asif Khan, Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Ammara Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Shama Niamat, SSP Traffic Police Fazal Ahmad Jan, DG Railways Samiullah Khan and Director Environment Protection Agency (EPA) officers of other department concerned attended the meeting.

The divisional commissioner was given detailed briefing regarding steps taken for the implementation of the Peshawar Revival Plan so far and decided further acceleration of ongoing efforts in this regard.

During a meeting PDA, Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of all four towns and traffic police were directed for conducting a survey and furnishing of report within a period of one week to launch a grand anti-encroachment next week to remove encroachments in the city.

Under the plan, Town-I was directed for conducting operation in interior city, Town-II on Charsadda Road, Town-III on University Road and Town-IV on Kohat Road while Pakistan Railways was directed for anti-encroachment operation on both sides of railway track from Hashtnagri-Firdous to Nauthia and Hayatabad. Similarly, PDA was tasked to conduct such operation in Hayatabad and Karkhano Market.

On this occasion, PDA was also directed for conducting a survey to all those illegal billboards affecting the beauty of the city and furnishing of a report in this regard within a period of one week.

In first phase of the Peshawar Revival Plan, the meeting decided plantation on G.T. Road, Ring Road, University Road and other important highways and for that purpose PDA and Forests Departments were directed for initiating joint efforts.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud said that he himself will supervise the anti-encroachment operation and directed all concerned departments to start preparations for the purpose.

