Govt Decides To Make Electricity Relief Package 'more Effective:' Hammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) government had decided to make the electricity relief package of Rs 5 per unit, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, more effective aimed at protecting the masses of the impacts of global inflation

Hammad Azhar said he would unveil details of the 'more effective' relief package at a news conference on Friday.

"It is the foremost priority of the government to protect the masses of the impacts of global inflation," the minister said on his Twitter handle.

He also announced what he called a 'big relief' for the farming community using solar power for tube wells, under which "their (farmers) electricity bills will start reversing during the days the tube wells are not needed to be run. All distribution companies will also implement this announcement."

