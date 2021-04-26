UrduPoint.com
Govt Decides To Open Two New Border Crossings Along Pak-Iran Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:22 PM

Govt decides to open two new border crossings along Pak-Iran border

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the government has decided to open two new border crossings at Chowk Aap and Jalgi (Buleda) on Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the government has decided to open two new border crossings at Chowk Aap and Jalgi (Buleda) on Pak-Iran border.

In a tweet after a meeting with Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal in Islamabad, the Interior Minister said the border crossings will not only help boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran but also promote tourism in the area.

