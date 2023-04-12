Govt decides to pay April’s salaries, pension before Eid

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister has directed the Secretary Finance to make arrangements forthwith in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) The government has decided to pay salary of current month to the employees of public sector departments before Eid-ul-Fitr.

A decision to this effect was taken during a consultation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

It was also decided that the monthly pension will also be given before Eid-ul-Fitr.

