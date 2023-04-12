Govt Decides To Pay April’s Salaries, Pension Before Eid
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2023 | 01:44 PM
The Finance Minister has directed the Secretary Finance to make arrangements forthwith in this regard.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) The government has decided to pay salary of current month to the employees of public sector departments before Eid-ul-Fitr.
A decision to this effect was taken during a consultation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.
It was also decided that the monthly pension will also be given before Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Finance Minister directed the Secretary Finance to make arrangements forthwith in this regard.