UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides To Postpone All Exams At Educational Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Govt decides to postpone all exams at educational institutions

The federal government on Wednesday has decided to postpone all the examinations of educational institutions till June 01 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The federal government on Wednesday has decided to postpone all the examinations of educational institutions till June 01 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

All out steps would be taken to protect our students from the epidemic, reported a private news channel while quoting Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood as saying.

In a message on social media platform, the minister said "The safety of our children is of paramount importance to PM Imran Khan and our government. We will continue to review the situation and take necessary decisions to protect our children".

Related Topics

Imran Khan Education Social Media June All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia, South Africa Considering Equipping BRICS P ..

3 minutes ago

Iceland cuts key interest rate again on virus fear ..

7 minutes ago

BMW to shut down European factories over virus

3 minutes ago

Exports increase 22.68 pc to Rs. 2,439 mln in eigh ..

3 minutes ago

Masood urges India to allow international health e ..

22 minutes ago

O and A level exams postponed amid fears of Corona ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.