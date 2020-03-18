Govt decides to postpone all exams at educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The federal government on Wednesday has decided to postpone all the examinations of educational institutions till June 01 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

All out steps would be taken to protect our students from the epidemic, reported a private news channel while quoting Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood as saying.

In a message on social media platform, the minister said "The safety of our children is of paramount importance to PM Imran Khan and our government. We will continue to review the situation and take necessary decisions to protect our children".