Govt Decides To Provide 200 Bags Flour To Each NC&VC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 07:41 PM

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to provide 200 bags of flour to every Neighbourhoods and Village Councils of the district Peshawar on a daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to provide 200 bags of flour to every Neighbourhoods and Village Councils of the district Peshawar on a daily basis.

It was announced during a meeting regarding the judicious distribution of the flour held here with Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair.

The meeting was held on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Besides, MNAs, MPAs and their representatives, the administrative officers of the district administration and the Food Department also attended.

The participants of the meeting were told that 67,000 bags of 10-kilogram are being supplied to 704 dealers on daily basis and on public complaints the quota of 84 atta dealers has been cancelled and stern legal action against them is in process.

For bringing an end to irregularities and unnecessary dealers, the meeting decided on simplification and judicious distribution of the official flour.

Under the new policy, all Neighbourhood and Village Councils of the district would be supplied 200 bags of the commodity on a daily basis. For each Neighbourhood and Village Council the MPA concerned will nominate a dealer for the distribution of the official subsidized flour and instead of 50 to 60 bags, they will be provided 200 bags on a daily basis.

The officers of district administration and food department will ensure the provision of official flour at the official rate to all 346 Neighbourhood and Village Councils of the district.

The officers of district administration and the Food Department will monitor the operation of flour distribution and dealers and take stern action against the violators of the official rate.

Addressing the meeting, Commission Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud expressed satisfaction over the decline in the prices of flour and besides the abolition of the artificial flour crisis also directed for judicious distribution and stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

