Govt Decides To Provide Relief Of Rs 7 Billion To Utility Stores

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:15 PM

Govt decides to provide relief of Rs 7 billion to Utility stores

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Utility Stores, Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan said on Wednesday the Federal government has decided to provide relief of seven billion rupees to the Utility Stores Corporation.

Talking in a radio program, he said government ensuring to provision of essential items, including flour, ghee, sugar, rice and pulses, to the people at the lower rates. Adding, every year one billion rupees will be increased in the budget.

Chairman said, all these measures are being taken to provide maximum relief to the masses. In past, there was a question mark on the credibility of Utility Stores. We have now changed our buying structure and signed agreements with reputed organizations for provision of commodities, he added.

He said, we also have involved Pakistan food Authority in it. The contracted firms will be imposed heavy fines if below quality stuff is provided at utility stores.

For low income people and masses below poverty line will also be issued Rashan cards under BISP and Ehsaas Programs. Even certain amount of commodities can be provided for free to poor masses, he added.

He said, the government is also planning to open Utility Stores Franchise shops in many areas to give jobs to the people. The overseas Pakistanis who want to support poor families can also approach through our website usc.gov.pk.

