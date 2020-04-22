UrduPoint.com
Govt. decides to provide Rs. 9000 to unemployed daily wagers: Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Shoukat Ali Lalika

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Shoukat Ali Lalika said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the government was taking practical steps to accommodate the poor and will not leave alone the people in the hour of difficulty

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Shoukat Ali Lalika said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the government was taking practical steps to accommodate the poor and will not leave alone the people in the hour of difficulty.

Zakat Minister Shokat Ali Lalika on Wednesday has directed the Zakat and Usher department Punjab for playing an active role to implementing the SOPs of government.

Addressing in a meeting with Chairman district Zakat Usher Committee Mianwali Abdul Ghaffar Khan Niazi the Minister said that government has decided to deliver Rs. 9000 per head among the 2, 00,000 unemployed daily wagers / laborers ( victims of corona virus and lockdown) adding that like living allowance and Blind allowance; Rs.

1.8 billion is being distributed as special living allowance the deserving people through Telenor (Easy Paisa).

Shoukat Ali Lalika said that on the direction of Provincial Zakat administration assistance amounts have been transferred to the daily wagers/ laborers people through Telenor Easy Paisa accounts.

The district Chairman Zakat Abdul Ghaffar khan has directed the local chairmen and other field staff for informing the deserving people for collecting their amounts from Easy Paisa Shops.

