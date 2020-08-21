UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides To Pursue London Court For Bringing Nawaz Back

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:42 PM

Govt decides to pursue London court for bringing Nawaz back

Minister for Science and technology Ch Fawad Hussain on Friday said that government has decided to pursue London court for bringing Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and technology Ch Fawad Hussain on Friday said that government has decided to pursue London court for bringing Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan. Talking to private tv channel, he said the court had granted bail to Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to enjoy medical treatment from London & the time frame given to PML-N leader has expired. As per rule, the Ex PM has been declared an absconder and we have decided to send Shahzad Akbar of Accountability Bureau to proceed to UK for adopting legal procedure for bringing Nawaz back to Pakistan. Commenting on development on FATF, he said opposition parties were reluctant to support government on matter of FATF till granting NRO to them so that the political parties including PPP and PML- N, could get rid of the corruption cases made by last regime against them.

He said opposition support for Financial Action Task Force ( FATF), was imperative to fetch foreign investment & promoting export because Pakistani software developer industry had a great potential to grow further. To a question about PPP and PML-N political career in Pakistan, he said the PML-N is splitting fastly because of a vacuum in the leadership while the PPP had confined to interior Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Private TV Channel London United Kingdom Financial Action Task Force From Government Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mexico's COVID-19 Epidemic Underrepresented Due to ..

3 minutes ago

49 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Germany's Loew to rest Bayern, Leipzig stars for N ..

3 minutes ago

Joint commission on Iran nuclear deal to meet Sept ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands join Mali rally to celebrate Keita's ous ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov Tells Swedish Foreign Minister Imposition o ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.