Govt decides to pursue London court for bringing Nawaz back

Minister for Science and technology Ch Fawad Hussain on Friday said that government has decided to pursue London court for bringing Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and technology Ch Fawad Hussain on Friday said that government has decided to pursue London court for bringing Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan. Talking to private tv channel, he said the court had granted bail to Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to enjoy medical treatment from London & the time frame given to PML-N leader has expired. As per rule, the Ex PM has been declared an absconder and we have decided to send Shahzad Akbar of Accountability Bureau to proceed to UK for adopting legal procedure for bringing Nawaz back to Pakistan. Commenting on development on FATF, he said opposition parties were reluctant to support government on matter of FATF till granting NRO to them so that the political parties including PPP and PML- N, could get rid of the corruption cases made by last regime against them.

He said opposition support for Financial Action Task Force ( FATF), was imperative to fetch foreign investment & promoting export because Pakistani software developer industry had a great potential to grow further. To a question about PPP and PML-N political career in Pakistan, he said the PML-N is splitting fastly because of a vacuum in the leadership while the PPP had confined to interior Sindh.