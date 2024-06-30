Open Menu

Govt Decides To Recruit 30,000 Schoolteachers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Govt decides to recruit 30,000 schoolteachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to recruit 30,000 new schoolteachers, as students were facing shortage of teachers.

The Punjab Education Department official sources told APP on Sunday that in order to improve the quality of education and overcome shortage of teachers, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has recently given task to the Punjab education minister to recruit new teachers.

The recruitment process is being carried out after seven years, the sources said. The recruitment process will be carried out through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in phases.

Sources said the recruitment process was likely to be completed during the summer vacation 2024.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Sunday PPSC

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

7 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

17 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

17 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

17 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

17 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

17 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

17 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

18 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

18 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

18 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan