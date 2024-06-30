Govt decides to recruit 30,000 schoolteachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to recruit 30,000 new schoolteachers, as students were facing shortage of teachers.

The Punjab Education Department official sources told APP on Sunday that in order to improve the quality of education and overcome shortage of teachers, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has recently given task to the Punjab education minister to recruit new teachers.

The recruitment process is being carried out after seven years, the sources said. The recruitment process will be carried out through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in phases.

Sources said the recruitment process was likely to be completed during the summer vacation 2024.