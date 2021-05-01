Govt decides to reduce flight operations due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, Competent Authority on the directives of Government has decided to reduce/curtail flight operations of scheduled Airlines by 80 percent.

According to notification, thereby allowing only 20 percent of the approved schedule for Summer 2021 to /from all Pakistan airports from May 5 to May 20.

Same will be reviewed on May 18 and communicated accordingly. The measure are being implemented to curb the alarming situation of increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan. Additionally all arriving passengers would also be required to undergo Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) upon arrival at the respective airports in Pakistan.