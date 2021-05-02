UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides To Reduce Flight Operations Due To Recent Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt decides to reduce flight operations due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, Competent Authority on the directives of Government has decided to reduce/curtail flight operations of scheduled Airlines by 80 percent.

According to notification, thereby allowing only 20 percent of the approved schedule for Summer 2021 to /from all Pakistan airports from May 5 to May 20.

Same will be reviewed on May 18 and communicated accordingly. The measure are being implemented to curb the alarming situation of increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan. Additionally all arriving passengers would also be required to undergo Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) upon arrival at the respective airports in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan May All From Government

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

21 minutes ago

SOPs approved for Int'l passengers, chartered & pr ..

9 minutes ago

One can accuse PM for making headline, then take a ..

9 minutes ago

Govt decides to reduce flight operations due to re ..

9 minutes ago

Mongolia Receives Batch of Russia's Sputnik V Vacc ..

11 minutes ago

Over 10,000 People Participate in May Day Demonstr ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.