Open Menu

Govt Decides To Register Factories Manufacturing Single-use Plastic Shopping Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Govt decides to register factories manufacturing single-use plastic shopping bags

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has made a significant amendment to the Single-Use Plastic Production and Consumption Act 2023, under which “District Plastic Management Committees” will be established in each district of the province.

These committees will consist of officers from twelve different departments, and will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district.

The Punjab government has issued a gazette notification of this amendment, which also includes the process of registering factories manufacturing plastic shopping bags.

The registration fee has also been changed, while the committees will provide legal assistance to shopping bag manufacturers and will also run a public awareness campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags.

The committees will promote alternative solutions to plastic bags and will be in constant contact with public representatives. Moreover, strict action will be taken against factories manufacturing substandard plastic bags.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan