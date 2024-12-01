Govt Decides To Register Factories Manufacturing Single-use Plastic Shopping Bags
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has made a significant amendment to the Single-Use Plastic Production and Consumption Act 2023, under which “District Plastic Management Committees” will be established in each district of the province.
These committees will consist of officers from twelve different departments, and will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district.
The Punjab government has issued a gazette notification of this amendment, which also includes the process of registering factories manufacturing plastic shopping bags.
The registration fee has also been changed, while the committees will provide legal assistance to shopping bag manufacturers and will also run a public awareness campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags.
The committees will promote alternative solutions to plastic bags and will be in constant contact with public representatives. Moreover, strict action will be taken against factories manufacturing substandard plastic bags.
