Govt Decides To Remove Over 100 Local Taxes, Fees On Small Businesses: Jhagra

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to remove over 100 local government taxes and fees on small businesses as it is part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's drive to promote business friendly environment in the province.

Eliminating these taxes will not only provide a massive relief to small traders community who are actually the backbone of provincial economy but will also attract new people with low investment to start their own business.

He said this while addressing delegations here on Sunday. To provide quality education in newly merged tribal districts of the province government has approved 4206 new positions for schools in the newly merged tribal districts, primarily teachers, which is part of the promise of creating up to 17,000 new jobs in the tribal districts, said the minister.

Over 3,000 young merit based teachers would be recruited in Primary schools the tribal districts, which is the largest ever hiring of teachers in a single year in the merged districts, showing both how KP is investing in these areas, as well as the importance we give to education.

The Finance Minister made these announcements while addressing the participants at a conference held here on Sunday.

The corporate conference was organized by the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants Pakistan with a theme "KP, The Gateway to Pakistan's Economic Prosperity.

Taimur Jhagra in his speech said, we have a vision to be the first province in Pakistan that is actually business friendly, last year we slashed taxes on services in 29 out of 58 categories, we will eliminate over 100 different kind of local government fees and taxes which bring very little revenue but create a lot of potential for paying and rent seeking they will be gone in less than 32 days, in next budget we are going to simplify tax regime further.

KP government will also give a good news regarding professional tax in upcoming budget, we want partnerships with business to contribute to the economy and we commit to do whatever it takes to make it easier, he maintained.

The Finance Minister further said that KP had a 15 years period that was painful and challenging, but we are proud that we are emerging out of that period and emerging more vibrant to take our place in the world and we do believe that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is Pakistan's gateway to economic prosperity, the minister added.

