UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides To Reopen Int'l Flights To Return Of Stranded Pakistanis: Zulfikar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:29 AM

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of stranded Pakistanis: Zulfikar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said the government had decided to reopen international flights for return of maximum Pakistani expatriates and stuck at foreign countries amid COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said the government had decided to reopen international flights for return of maximum Pakistani expatriates and stuck at foreign countries amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the initiative had been taken on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediate repatriation of stranded Pakistani workers and laborers.

He said the government was great concerned about the stranded Pakistanis especially living in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

He further said large numbers of Pakistani were suck in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and they would comeback to the country as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister UAE United Arab Emirates Government

Recent Stories

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

2 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal appeals to celebrate birth anniversary of ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.