ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said the government had decided to reopen international flights for return of maximum Pakistani expatriates and stuck at foreign countries amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the initiative had been taken on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediate repatriation of stranded Pakistani workers and laborers.

He said the government was great concerned about the stranded Pakistanis especially living in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

He further said large numbers of Pakistani were suck in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and they would comeback to the country as soon as possible.