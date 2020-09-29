Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the country from tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood says reopening of primary schools are being reopened for the future of students after NCOC gave permission to reopen primary schools after significant decline of Covid-19 in the country.

ISLAMABAD: Sept 29th, 2020 The Federal government decided to reopen Primary schools across the country from tomorrow.

The Federal government made this decision after National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) gave permission to reopen the primary schools.

“We are going to reopen primary schools from tomorrow,” said Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“We have made this decision for the future of our students,” he further.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be strictly followed at primary schools for the safety of children. He stated that NCOC took all provinces on boards while officials from Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were also there in the meeting.

Universities, colleges, higher secondary schools and elementary schools have already been reopened but primary schools were closed.

On Sept 15, the federal government reopened all educational institutions after the country witnessed significant decline in Covid-19 cases.