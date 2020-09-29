UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides To Reopen Primary Schools Across The Country From Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:36 AM

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the country from tomorrow

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood says reopening of primary schools are being reopened for the future of students after NCOC gave permission to reopen primary schools after significant decline of Covid-19 in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) The Federal government decided to reopen Primary schools across the country from tomorrow.

The Federal government made this decision after National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) gave permission to reopen the primary schools.

“We are going to reopen primary schools from tomorrow,” said Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“We have made this decision for the future of our students,” he further.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be strictly followed at primary schools for the safety of children. He stated that NCOC took all provinces on boards while officials from Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were also there in the meeting.

Universities, colleges, higher secondary schools and elementary schools have already been reopened but primary schools were closed.

On Sept 15, the federal government reopened all educational institutions after the country witnessed significant decline in Covid-19 cases.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education All From Government

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountabil ..

19 minutes ago

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milest ..

37 minutes ago

PM to address Financing for Development summit tod ..

42 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.