Govt decides to restore Hajj quota of members of parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

Government has decided to restore quota of members of parliament in government Hajj Scheme.As many as 2000 pilgrims will proceed to Saudi Arabia for performance of Hajj on the recommendation of members of parliament

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Government has decided to restore quota of members of parliament in government Hajj Scheme.As many as 2000 pilgrims will proceed to Saudi Arabia for performance of Hajj on the recommendation of members of parliament.Hajj policy for 202o has been evolved which will be presented before cabinet meeting for approval.

According to available documents,179210 Pakistanis will fly to Saudi Arabia for performance of Hajj in 2020.

40 percent Hajj quota will be allocated for Private Hajj Scheme while those who have failed in HAJJ balloting during the last three years, will be selected to perform Hajj without balloting. 1000 Hajj quota has been allocated for overseas Pakistanis. 1.5 percent hardship quota has been allocated out of government Hajj scheme.