Govt. Decides To Restore Supply LNG To CNG Stations Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Govt. decides to restore supply LNG to CNG stations across Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The government has decided to restore the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Punjab Province.

The SNGPL, on its official social media account, has asked the owners of CNG stations to urgently reach out to the concerned regional offices of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited.

This development is not only a significant boost for the CNG industry but also reflects the government's larger vision of creating a more sustainable and accessible energy landscape for all citizens.

It is anticipated that the restoration of LNG supply to CNG stations will have a positive impact on the economic activities and daily lives of the people in Punjab Province.

