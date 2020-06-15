Govt decides to seal most affected areas of the metropolis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to seal the most severely affected areas of the city for two weeks from Tuesday midnight.

This was informed by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing a news conference here on Monday. She said that the most affected areas of the city included Lahore Cantt, Shadbagh, Mozang, Nishtar Town, Allama Iqbal Town,Harbanspura,Gulberg,Walled City and Shahdara which would be sealed for 14 days. However, shops of food items and medical stores would remain open during the lockdown period.

She said that COVID-19 was spreading speedily in the provincial capital ,adding the SOPs were ignored by large number of people.

The minister highlighted that 358 COVID-19 cases were reported in Johar town and 250 cases in Wapda town and the government has decided to seal those areas where SOPs were being violated.

Dr Yasmin said the decision to reopen the sealed areas would be made after reviewing the situation after two weeks.

She stressed that people should follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) directed by the health experts,adding that 50 per cent chances of the contagion transmission get reduced by wearing masks.