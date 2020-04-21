UrduPoint.com
Govt Decides To Set Up Labor Complaint Cell Across Province; Workers Can Lodged Complaints: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:38 AM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up a Labor Complaint Cell in each district to listen to the problems faced by labours, said Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up a Labor Complaint Cell in each district to listen to the problems faced by labours, said Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday.

Addressing a briefing session on the education wing of Directorate of Labour and Worker Welfare Board here, he directed the KP Labour Department to make sure the minimum wage of the worker Rs17,500 decided by the government and not to accept any pressure on registration of labours with the social security.

In order to provide relief to the common man, measurement systems for CNG, petrol pumps and shops would also be made transparent, the minister said.

The provincial minister was told that millions of rupees were paid every year to the children of registered laborers in educational scholarships.

The Minister said that if the owners of the factories or other organizations refuse to register their workers with social security, the workers can send their data and the name of the company to the Complaint Cell on 0919211546.

He said that in addition to dowry and death grants to registered laborers, their children would receive educational scholarships, labour pensions and death pensions. He said that the owner would raise the death compensation from Rs3 lakh to Rs5 lakh.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the labour would be paid by the bank to ensure minimum wages. He directed Director Labor to collect the data of laborers working in all industrial units, lease holders, hotels and commercial plazas in the province. The kilns labours will also be provided concessions, all benefits.

The provincial minister said that it was a matter of concern for government departments not to comply with the government-appointed wages for their project employees and this will be brought to the notice of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

It is our responsibility to implement Labour laws and amend the laws. He directed that training sessions and seminars should be held in the Labour Colonies instead of industrial units to relieve the pressure on employers.

