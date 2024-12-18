Govt decides to solarize 195 health facilities in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has decided to solarize 195 health facilities across four districts under the Human Capital Investment Project (HCIP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has decided to solarize 195 health facilities across four districts under the Human Capital Investment Project (HCIP).

Project Director Dr Ikram Ullah told media that initially focus are being made on Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, and Haripur.

He said the project has been expanded to include 12 other districts, particularly targeting the restoration and revitalization of flood-affected healthcare facilities.

Originally conceived three and a half years ago, this program is a key component in improving Primary healthcare across the province.The total budget for the project stands at $85 million, comprising 42% grant funding and 58% loan financing, of which $12 million has been utilized so far.

The project aims to upgrade 195 health facilities, including 151 Basic Health Units (BHUs), 25 Rural Health Centers (RHCs), 13 Category-D hospitals, and 6 Category-C hospitals.

Dr Ikram Ullah highlighted the development of KP’s first referral mechanism under the project, with a strong emphasis on maternal and child health. Vaccination of 14,000 defaulter children has been made Under this project across four districts.

He added that budget allocations include $63 million for improving basic health services, $3 million for capacity building and addressing staff shortages, $7.037 million for enhancing governance and management, and $10 million for the restoration of 158 flood-damaged health facilities.