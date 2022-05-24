UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Take Hard Decisions In National Interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Govt decides to take hard decisions in national interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government has decided to take hard decisions in the national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government has decided to take hard decisions in the national interest. "No one could dare to blackmail the government, " he said while talking to a private television channel. We had decided to dissolve the assemblies at first stage but now, we will take all the steps in the public interest, he added.

Commenting on a political movement of Imran Khan after losing power through no-confidence move, he stressed the need to take concrete measures to protect the country from black-mailers.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership, he said, was trying to black-mail the government through long march. Writ of the State , he said would be ensured at all cost. The people are suffering due to weak policies of last regime of Imran Khan, he stated.

He vowed that the government of PML-N would take all possible steps to strengthen economy and improve living standard of the people.

