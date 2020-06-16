Govt decides to take strict action against plasma sellers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of National Health Services has decided to take strict action against illegal trade of plasma trade and to take strict action against those selling plasma at high rates in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services has decided to take strict action against illegal trade of plasma trade and to take strict action against those selling plasma at high rates in the country.

The health authorities have issued guidelines about plasma therapy treatment for COVID-19, urging people not to pay donors as the treatment was still "an experimental therapy", a private news channel reported.

The illegal trade of plasma started after the government allowed it to be used for the treatment of CIVID-19 patients.

The television report said the Federal government has also warned that strict action would be taken against elements involved in over-charging or black marketing of life-saving drugs used by coronavirus patients.

In a statement, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza said the Drugs Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has been directed to ensure availability of medicines used for management of COVID-19 patients.

He said Tocilizumab (Actemra) and Remedesivir injections used for COVID-19 patients would be distributed to criticallyill patients through a robust mechanism to meet the needs of various hospitals.