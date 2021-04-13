Govt decides to take strict action against those blocking roads, highways

(@fidahassanain)

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed chaired a meeting and ordered the relevant authorities to suspend cellular and internet services for 24 hours in areas where the law deteriorated.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2021) The Federal government on Tuesday decided to take strict action against law-breakers in order to clear roads blocked by a religious party.

A high level meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, took this decision.

“Strict action has been decided against all those disturbing law and order situation,” said the minister, with direction to the relevant authorities to suspend cellular and internet services for 24 hours in areas where the law and order situation deteriorated

Besides it, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat decided to deploy Rangers along with police at 16 points of Lahore

Raja Basharat said assistance from Pakistan Army can be sought if situation worsens.

He warned that no one will be allowed to take law in his hand and directed to immediately arrest law-breakers and file cases against them.

Protests by TLP workers in all big cities of the country caused huge trouble to the citizens by blocking roads and highways; stranding thousands of commuters – women, elderly and children.

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in different parts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other areas.

Rangers personnel in Karachi have also been deployed to keep law and order situation under control.

On other side, Motorway police Spokesperson has asked people to avoid unnecessary travels.