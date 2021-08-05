UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Use Technology To Settle Down Electoral Issues : Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:26 AM

Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues : Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the government have decided to remove ambiguities in electoral process by using technology to settle down matters related to election among political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the government have decided to remove ambiguities in electoral process by using technology to settle down matters related to election among political parties.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has been manufactured which would be presented tot the Prime Minister.

He said, the machine which has been prepared, has no internet connection and EVM has also its own operating system with no software.

Science and Technology minister said the machine can not be hacked, the receipt which would be generated through machine could be balloted in the box, he added.

He said EVM would be helpful to save time for collecting and announcing results, audit would be possible through a bar code and data a every polling station can be accessed easily.

He said machine is also a user friendly with multi feathers, adding that the government wanted opposition to put useful suggestion on electoral reforms but they criticized with out knowing anything.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Internet Technology Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

29 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

59 minutes ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PN ..

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

3 minutes ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

8 minutes ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise As ..

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at La ..

8 minutes ago
 Crew of Asphalt Princess Tanker Thwarts Hijack Att ..

Crew of Asphalt Princess Tanker Thwarts Hijack Attempt in Gulf of Oman - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.