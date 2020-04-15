UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decision For Opening Construction, Horticulture To Mitigate Sufferings Of Labours: Asad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt decision for opening construction, horticulture to mitigate sufferings of labours: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Tuesday said timely decision of the government for opening construction, horticulture and dry cleaner sectors would help mitigate sufferings of labor community.

Talking to a private news channel programme, the minister said that coronavirus and lockdown had deprived the daily wage workers of employment.

The government was well aware of the genuine needs of the low income group, he said adding that keeping in view the present crisis, there was dire need to open up construction industry, and other small business sectors.

The minister said the world leaders of rich nations had also being confronted with the same situation.

He revealed that in America, some twenty million people had lost their jobs. If the situation of coronavirus persists, we could face economic recession in next few months, he stated.

Voicing concern over lack of data of labour class, he said Pakistan didn't have documented data of daily wage workers.

Asad Umer said we were facing hardships in identifying the genuine and deserving people due to unavailability of data of labor community.

He hoped that incumbent government would overcome the present situation emerged due to spreading of virus in the country.

Pakistan World Business Same Government Industry Million Jobs Labour Employment Coronavirus

More Stories From Pakistan

