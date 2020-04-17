Govt decision of opening construction sector hailed

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The daily wagers and labourers community hailed the government decision of opening construction sector which was closed due to lockdown after corona virus pandemic.

The labourers namely Zafar, Muhammad Hussain, Baqir, Munna and others talking to APP on Friday said that the daily wagers and labourers had affected directly due to closure of business, trade and construction activities and were facing troubles to run their domestic affairs.

They said that the government has taken good step by announcing to open construction sector by keeping in view the troubles faced by the labourers.

The labourers said that they were earning livelihood by working and spending it on their families adding that they don't have any trouble now.

They said that the government have also offered financial assistance through Ehsaas Emergency Relief to daily wagers/labourers which is an appreciable step also during this testing time.