Govt decision to allow goods transport yields positive results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The government's decision to allow cargo goods services has made positive impact on food supplies especially in the far- flung areas including South Waziristan tribal district where sufficient stock of daily used commodities were available to cater people requirements amid coronavirus threats.

On directions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Hameed Ullah Khan, Assistant Commissinor Wana, Amir Nawaz along with Assistant Food Controller held a meeting with wheat flour dealers and directed them to ensure flour to people on government's prescribed price.

The AC said hoarding and unlawful profiteering of food services in the wake of lockdown would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against violators.

The assistant commissioner expressed satisfaction with the overall supply and availability of wheat flour in South Waziristan.

He said it was time to help needy people in this hour of difficulty and provide essential commodities to them at affordable prices besides extending full support to haves not.