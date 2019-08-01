Govt decision to reduce the price of roti lauded

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday lauded the decision of the government to reduce the prices of roti (flatbread) and naan.The price of staple would be reduced to the level which existed a few months ago which will provide relief to millions of poor, it said.Inflation has already taken a toll on the poor therefore a reduction in prices of basic food will provide them some relief, said Chairman Brig.

Muhammad Aslam Khan (Retd).However, he said that thousands of nanbais (bread makers) have also reduced the weight of roti and naan which warrant a strict action.

He said that hike in the piece of wheat and flour is little to do with erosion in the exchange rate, high energy prices, and tax measures while it has a lot to do with profiteering.The government should bar district administration from increasing the roti price in an arbitrary manner, strikes by nanbais should be discouraged as it will encourage other sectors to pressurize government for the unjustified price hike, he demanded.