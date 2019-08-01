UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decision To Reduce The Price Of Roti Lauded

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Govt decision to reduce the price of roti lauded

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday lauded the decision of the government to reduce the prices of roti (flatbread) and naan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday lauded the decision of the government to reduce the prices of roti (flatbread) and naan.The price of staple would be reduced to the level which existed a few months ago which will provide relief to millions of poor, it said.Inflation has already taken a toll on the poor therefore a reduction in prices of basic food will provide them some relief, said Chairman Brig.

Muhammad Aslam Khan (Retd).However, he said that thousands of nanbais (bread makers) have also reduced the weight of roti and naan which warrant a strict action.

He said that hike in the piece of wheat and flour is little to do with erosion in the exchange rate, high energy prices, and tax measures while it has a lot to do with profiteering.The government should bar district administration from increasing the roti price in an arbitrary manner, strikes by nanbais should be discouraged as it will encourage other sectors to pressurize government for the unjustified price hike, he demanded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Poor Price From Government Wheat Weight Million

Recent Stories

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

4 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

4 minutes ago

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

11 minutes ago

Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

4 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Delegation of Petroleum, CNG dealers association m ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.