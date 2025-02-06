Govt Declares Day Of National Mourning On Funeral Of Prince Karim Aga
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 09:08 PM
The government on Thursday announced a day of national mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, February 8 on the occasion of funeral of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The government on Thursday announced a day of national mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, February 8 on the occasion of funeral of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan.
According to a Cabinet Division notification, "Expressing profound grief on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the Prime Minister has declared a Day of National Mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, the 8th of February, 2025, on the occasion of the funeral of His High Highness."
The National Flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on February 8.
Recent Stories
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
Global stocks climb as trade fears ease
Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier
Real Madrid great Marcelo announces retirement
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to add ..
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga3 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to address problems of Suk ..3 minutes ago
-
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollution at global climat ..10 minutes ago
-
PM inquires after health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman10 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds dismissal of stenographer for harassing female judiciary staff10 minutes ago
-
PTI sticking to politics of anarchy: Barrister Aqeel10 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal20 minutes ago
-
International Workshop on “Beyond the Border: Ecology, Economy, and Community in Thar” Kicks Off ..20 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture emphasizes promotion of oilseed crops in Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process41 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case43 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process51 minutes ago