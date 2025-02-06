Open Menu

Govt Declares Day Of National Mourning On Funeral Of Prince Karim Aga

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 09:08 PM

Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga

The government on Thursday announced a day of national mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, February 8 on the occasion of funeral of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The government on Thursday announced a day of national mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, February 8 on the occasion of funeral of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan.

According to a Cabinet Division notification, "Expressing profound grief on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the Prime Minister has declared a Day of National Mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, the 8th of February, 2025, on the occasion of the funeral of His High Highness."

The National Flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on February 8.

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World' ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign

10 minutes ago
 11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu ..

11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents

11 minutes ago
 Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months o ..

Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..

11 minutes ago
 Consul General offers condolences on passing of Pr ..

Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

2 minutes ago
 Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral ..

Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga

3 minutes ago
Global stocks climb as trade fears ease

Global stocks climb as trade fears ease

2 minutes ago
 Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US custom ..

Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules

3 minutes ago
 Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won ..

Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier

3 minutes ago
 Real Madrid great Marcelo announces retirement

Real Madrid great Marcelo announces retirement

3 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shak ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to add ..

3 minutes ago
 Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to c ..

Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollut ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan