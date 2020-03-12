Govt Declares Four Lockups As Sub-jails
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:17 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Thursday declared four lockups included Tank, Swabi, Nowshera and Malakand districts as Sub Jails with immediate effect.
In a notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department stated that the decision has been made under power conferred in KP Prisons Rules, 2018.