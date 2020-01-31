Govt declares National Emergency to tackle danger of locusts

The federal government on Friday decided to declare National Emergency in the country to effectively tackle the danger of locusts and its outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Friday decided to declare National Emergency in the country to effectively tackle the danger of locusts and its outbreak.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal had been appointed focal person in that regard.

This was decided at a high-level meeting, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for taking all necessary steps on emergency basis to contain the locust outbreak and losses to crops.

He said protection of agriculture and farmers was top priority of the government, adding the federal government would take all possible steps and provide required facilities to protect crops from any possible danger with special focus on the danger of locusts.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt.

Gen. Muhammad Afzal and senior officials of the federal and provincial governments.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about the agreed national action plan to tackle with the danger of locusts at various parts of the country.

The prime minister was informed that besides defining responsibilities at the provincial and districts levels, National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, responsibilities of the federal and provincial departments had also been defined in the proposed national action plan.

The meeting was told that a high-level committee at the federal level under the chairmanshipof Secretary Food Security, had been constituted.