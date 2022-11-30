Govt decreased current account deficit up to 50%: Rana Ehsan Afzal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries, Rana Ehsan Afzal Tuesday said that our government effectively managed the current account deficit, trade and other financial mismanagements which was left by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government has decreased current account deficit up to 50% and adopted a healthy micro economic policy to put the country on road to progress.

Responding to a question Rana Ehsan Afzal said that the government was overburdened by the poor economic policies of PTI government and termed 6% growth rate of PTI government as artificial.

Rana Ehsan Afzal said that Imran Khan has to face cases like Tosha Khana and foreign fundings, he concluded.